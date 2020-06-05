ACC to probe delivery of fake N95 masks by JMI





"We will form an investigative team in this regard," said ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmud on Friday.

The government allocated Tk100 crore to buy N95 masks for health care workers treating coronavirus patients.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd (JHRML), a concern of JMI Group, was given the responsibility of supplying masks made in the United States.

Later, the masks were supplied to several hospitals, including Mugda General Hospital in Dhaka, where doctors questioned their quality.

The Ministry of Health formed an inquiry committee on April 21. The committee submitted the inquiry to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, ACC also received information from its intelligence and other sources that the JMI group had provided fake masks to the Ministry. The group apparently purchased the masks from a number of sources that were not reliable or authentic. The national anti-graft commission found that the supplied fake masks were manufactured in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj district but were packaged as N95 masks which are made only by 3M, a US company.

The ACC chairman said as soon as the commission gets the evidence, legal action will be taken against those involved in the corruption.

The ACC Chairman informed that the commission has sent a letter to the Health Ministry to inform about the enquiry committee report.









Meanwhile, the government has changed Health Services Division Secretary Md. Ashadul Islam and transferred him to the Planning Division.





