BD Land Ministry wins UN Public Service Award







Bangladesh land ministry has won the "United Nations Public Service Award 2020", the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the delivery of public services.

In recognition of the "E-Mutation" initiative, the land ministry has been adorned with the prestigious award in the category of "Developing transparent and accountable public institutions, according to a statement of the Foreign Ministry on Friday

Under-Secretary-General of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) Liu Zhenmin conveyed the decision by sending a letter to Bangladesh Permanent

Representative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima in New York.

"Its outstanding achievement has demonstrated excellence in serving the public interest and I am confident it has made a significant contribution to the improvement of public administration in your country," Liu said in the letter.

The initiative is a 'significant contribution to the improvement of public administration' in Bangladesh and will serve as an inspiration and encouragement for others working for the public service, the Under-Secretary-General (USG) continued.

In the letter, he further stated that the award would serve as an inspiration and encouragement for others working for the public service.

Responding to this, Ambassador Fatima said, such a success of Bangladesh in the international arena is the result of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary initiative to build a 'Digital Bangladesh'.









The UN General Assembly, in its resolution 57/277, designated 23 June as UN Public Service Day for the purpose of celebrating the value and virtue of service to the community at the local, national and global levels.

On 23 June each year, the UN organizes a ceremony to commemorate the United Nations Public Service Day, during which the most innovative initiatives in the public sector around the world are recognized.



Bangladesh land ministry has won the "United Nations Public Service Award 2020", the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the delivery of public services.In recognition of the "E-Mutation" initiative, the land ministry has been adorned with the prestigious award in the category of "Developing transparent and accountable public institutions, according to a statement of the Foreign Ministry on FridayUnder-Secretary-General of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) Liu Zhenmin conveyed the decision by sending a letter to Bangladesh PermanentRepresentative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima in New York."Its outstanding achievement has demonstrated excellence in serving the public interest and I am confident it has made a significant contribution to the improvement of public administration in your country," Liu said in the letter.The initiative is a 'significant contribution to the improvement of public administration' in Bangladesh and will serve as an inspiration and encouragement for others working for the public service, the Under-Secretary-General (USG) continued.In the letter, he further stated that the award would serve as an inspiration and encouragement for others working for the public service.Responding to this, Ambassador Fatima said, such a success of Bangladesh in the international arena is the result of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary initiative to build a 'Digital Bangladesh'.The UN General Assembly, in its resolution 57/277, designated 23 June as UN Public Service Day for the purpose of celebrating the value and virtue of service to the community at the local, national and global levels.On 23 June each year, the UN organizes a ceremony to commemorate the United Nations Public Service Day, during which the most innovative initiatives in the public sector around the world are recognized.