Covid-19 cases exceed 60,000, over 800 dead





During the same period, 30 more patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 811.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily

health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 50 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested the highest ever 14,088 samples, she added.

The detection rate of new patients on Wednesday has been recorded at 20.07 percent.

Across the country 643 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 12,804 people have recovered from the disease.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.20 percent and the mortality rate is 1.34 percent in the country.

Among the deceased, 23 were male and seven were female. "Their age-based analysis says, three were aged between 31 and 40 years, seven between 41 and 50, 11 between 51 and 60, six between 61 and 70, two between 71 and 80 and one was aged between 81 and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.

Eleven patients died in Dhaka division, 12 in Chattogram division, three in Sylhet division, two in Rajshahi division, one in Barishal division, and another died in Rangpur division.

"Seventeen of them died at hospitals across the country and 13 died at home," she added.

Based on the reports collected till Thursday, 55 percent of the total infected people are aged within 21 to 40 years.

"According to IEDCR data, seven percent of the total infected people are aged above 60 years, 11 percent are aged within 51 and 60 years, 17 percent within 41 and 50, 27 percent within 31 and 40, 28 percent within 21 and 30, seven percent within 11 and 20 and three percent are aged below 10 years," Dr Nasima said.

She urged people who fall in those age groups to be more cautious while going outdoors.

Dr Nasima highlighted that about 39 percent of those who have died so far from the disease are over 60 years of age.

IEDCR data on the deceased recorded till Thursday says, 0.82 percent were aged below 10 years, 1.49 percent were aged between 11 and 20 years, 3.4 percent between 21 and 30, 8.29 percent between 31 and 40, 17.39 percent between 41 and 50, 29.62 percent between 51 and 60 and 38.9 percent were aged above 60 years.

Dr Nasima urged the elderly to stay indoors and follow health regulations. "Those who are affected by non-contagious and chronic diseases must take medication and take care of themselves."









Shaheed Nazrul Islam Medical College in Kishoreganj is the latest in the country to start RT-PCR tests while Cox's Bazar Medical College was not able to carry out sample tests for the disinfection process.

Across the country, 365 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 173 were released. Currently, 6,946 people are in isolation.

During the same period, another 2,245 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 2,495 were released. At present 57,319 people are quarantined across the country. -UNB

