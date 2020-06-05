123 promoted to joint secretaries  





The Public Administration Ministry on Friday issued two separate gazette notifications elevating the rank of 123 deputy secretaries to JS amidst the relaxed and partial activities of the government.

After the promotion, the newly promoted joint secretaries were made officer on special duty (OSD) and attached to the PA Ministry. No one was posted yet. However, most of the newly promoted joint secretary will have to work on the position where they were working before promotion due to inadequate vacancies for posting them with the new status.

According the PA Ministry, six of the newly promoted joint secretaries have been serving in different foreign missions of Bangladesh and the rest 117 have been working inside the country occupying different most important positions including deputy commissioner of various districts.

With the new elevation, the number of joint secretaries has now reached at 739 against the regular posts of 411. A good number of new JS will also serve as project director of different important projects.

Earlier on June 16 last year, the government elevated the status of 136 deputy secretaries to the rank of joint secretary.











S M Masudur Rahman, Md Ataur Rahman, Md Giash Uddin Mughal, Dr. Khurshid Alam, Md Ejaz Ahmed Jaber, Mahbuba Farjana, Mohammad Abdur Rouf, Md Hamidur Rahman, Syed Md Nurul Basir, Md Ibrahim Khan, Md Kamruzzaman, Mohammad Mofigur Rahman, Abu Hena Mostofa Zaman, Md. Monirul Islam, Khondoker Azim Ahmed, Monoara Eshrat, Mirana Mahrukh, Md Wahidul Islam, Md Azizul Islam, Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Hamidul Haque, Md Earshadul Haque, Md Abul Islam, Md Ziaul Haque, Syeda Nowara Jahan, Farah Shammi, Md Abdur Razzak, Dr. A N M Bazlur Rashid, Mohd. Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, Badrun Nahar, Abu Saleh Mohammed Ferdous Khan, Gautam Chandra Pal, Homayra Begum, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, Suraiya Pervin Shelley, Md Hasan Maruf, Md Moklesur Rahman, Md Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Mohammad Hasan Arif, Shahana Sharmin, Dr. Abu Shahin Md Ashaduzzaman, Nasima Parvin, A K M Benjamin Riazi, Md Saiful Islam, Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman, Md Emdadul Hoq Chowdhury, Tanmaya Das, Nurun Akhtar, Rehana Yasmin, Yasmin Begum, Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman, Dr. Md Ayatul Islam, Rahima Begum, Kazi Mohammad Mozammel Hoque, Mohammad Shafiul Arif, Md Salim Khan, Bijoy Krishna Debnath, Abdul Latif Mollah, Md Imtiaz Hossain, Md Abdur Razzaque Sarker, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Nafriza Shayma, Md Salim Fakir, A N M Moinul Islam, Sk Aktar Hossain, Mohammad Nora Alam Siddique, Md Mahfuzul Alam Khan, Jasmin Nahar, Dr. Md Ziauddin, Ayesha Akther, Md Sayed Kutub, Md Hamidul Hoque, Mohammed Walid Hossain, Md Abdul Mannan, Kh Zoherul Islam, Monish Chakma



