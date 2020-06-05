Disposal of masks, gloves, gowns poses a public health threat





They noted that like many other cities in the world people in our country are using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect themselves from the spread of Covid-19 but they are being dumped on streets into rivers and seas posing serious threat to environment.

Currently masks in thousands have been washed up on the beaches of various oceans near metropolitan cities like New York, London, Hong-Kong and other parts of the world.

Residents of various parts of Dhaka city and Chittagong, the mostly coronavirus affected areas, are seen throwing discarded gloves, bottles of sanitizers into parks, on sidewalks and roads, especially after the end of general holidays.

Talking to the Daily Observer Paval Partha, an ecology-biodiversity and conservation researcher said that most PPEs are made of plastic which causes serious harm to the soil.

"Soil has a food cycle; lichen moss, fungus (fungi), bacteria some micro organisms coexist in the soil and they depend on sun rays. Such plastic articles will prevent sun rays from entering soil and which ultimately destroys the process of soil food cycles," he said.

Professor Md M. Maruf Hossain, former director of the Institute of Marine Sciences, University of Chittagong, said those plastic items of PPEs on roads can easily end up in the sea during rains.

"Such plastic wastes are the cause of marine pollution that destroys ocean ecology," he said.

A research report conducted by non-government organization called Environment and Social Development Organisation said in the first month of general holiday of the coronavirus epidemic the quantity of used surgical mask waste in Dhaka city was around 28.2 percent and polythene hand gloves waste 19.8 percent.

The sources of such wastes are from houses, according to the research report.

PPE items left to float about in the environment and the sea are not necessarily easy to deal with, explained Joan Marc Simon, Executive Director of Zero Waste Europe, a Brussels-based NGO.

He points to the European recycling scheme under which retailers and producers pay for the collection and treatment of plastic packaging. As gloves aren't considered packaging, they cannot be put into household recycling bins, explained Simon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said regular hand-washing offers more protection against COVID-19 than wearing rubber gloves while out in public areas, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says for public, washable cloth masks will offer the necessary protection.















