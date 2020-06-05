Video
Urology doctor Golam Kibria dies of C-19

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Prof SAM Golam Kibria, former chairman of Urology Department in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, has died from Covid-19 at the age of 74.
He breathed his last at
the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 1 am on Friday, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua said.
Kibria was moved into intensive care on Jun 3, a few days after his admission to DMCH, said Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of Foundation for Doctors' Safety Rights and Responsibilities.
A syndicate member of BSMMU, Kibria also served in different capacities at the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council and Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons.
He is survived by three children.
Expressing condolences over Kibria's death, Kanak said, "He made a huge contribution in expanding the scope of urology, a specialised branch of medical science; he played an important role in mentoring many other specialist doctors."
Bangladesh has reported 18 deaths among doctors from Covid-19 until now, with the disease infecting another 1,037, according to the FDSR.    -bdnews24.com


