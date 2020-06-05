Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:46 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Bangabandhu’s life inspiration for all: Modi

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Bangabandhu’s life inspiration for all: Modi

Bangabandhu’s life inspiration for all: Modi

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has brought out a special 'Coffee Table Book' to mark the 49th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence and National Day.
The 90-page publication, titled "Shining Bangladesh", has been dedicated to the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A special feature of the contents has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's homage to Bangabandhu in which the Indian Prime Minister described him as "one of the greatest personalities of the last century."
"His life is a tremendous inspiration for all of us,"
Modi said.
Besides messages from President Md. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the book contains some rare historical pictures      on the life and political career of Bangabandhu.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, who contributed a write-up on warm bilateral relation between India and Bangladesh, appreciated the publication of the colourful book.
The CTB contains an English translation of Sheikh Rehana's poem "Baba" done by Farid Hossain, Minister (Press) at the mission.
The publication of the book, scheduled to come out on the Independence Day, was delayed by over two months because of disruptions in normal life due to Covid-19, said the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Friday.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
168 killed in road crashes during Eid holidays: BJKS
India, China to meet today to resolve LAC row
Trump faces heat from US military leaders
SDC, Denmark launch Covid-19 response initiative in 18 upazilas
Nasim undergoes surgery after stroke
ACC to probe delivery of fake N95 masks by JMI
BD Land Ministry wins UN Public Service Award
Covid-19 cases exceed 60,000, over 800 dead


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft