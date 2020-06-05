Halt to passport issuance throws many into misery





Even after reopening its office on May 31 after 66 day-long general holidays to contain spread of the deadly virus, the authority has still kept new passport issuance activities suspended. Only some most emergency passports are being issued now on special consideration, according to the DIP sources and sufferers.

In this situation, applications (both for renewal and new) of more than two lakh expatriates and local people have remained pending with the authority. The applicants don't know when they will be given the passports even after paying emergency fees to get early delivery.

At present, the DIP has stopped receiving new applications and bio-enrolment activities for passport officially by issuing official circular. Renewal of the passports, which have validity of more than six months, will also remain suspended during the period.

As a result, those applicants who have submitted their applications in November last year or earlier haven't yet got their passports. In some cases, some applicants of emergency passports (supposed to be served by seven days) haven't also got their passports in last six months.

The DIP authority claimed that there is no chance to improve the situation immediately unless the Covid- 19 pandemic is controlled. As there are some risks of bio-metric enrolment, the process will be delayed, because bio-metric process is a major component of getting a passport.

While talking to this correspondent, Director General of the Department of Immigration and Passport Shakil Ahmed said that they have kept the bio-metric enrolment suspended for coronavirus pandemic period as there are some risks. In this situation, some more times will be needed to restart the process despite having necessary preparations.

Once the Covid- 19 situation improves, the process will be started again. Until then, only the emergency passports will be given. The passports, which are more urgent, are being printed even in the coronavirus pandemic period on priority basis, he added.

New applicants for passports must to come to passport offices for bio-metric enrolment and give picture shots of face and eyes and fulfil some other processes. While Covid- 19 is period, it would push the authority to transmission risks, the authority fears. Considering the situation the authority stopped receiving new applications for machine readable passports and e-Passports during the period, a high DIP official said adding that once situation is improved, it would be started again.









But, those who need to travel abroad on emergency are getting passports showing proper evidence. Unless no one will be given a new passport, the DIP officials said.





