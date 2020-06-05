Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:46 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue Menace

DNCC’s drive against Aedes mosquito today

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Staff Correspondent

A simultaneous special combing operation (cleaning operation) will be launched in all 54 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today (Saturday) to protect the city dwellers from dengue through controlling the Aedes mosquitoes.
The 10-day campaign will run from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm every day except Friday.




ASM Mamun, DNCC's public relations officer, informed this on Friday afternoon. He said each ward has been divided into 10 sectors for conducting the combing operation. Again each sector is divided into 10 subsectors. Combing operation will be conducted in 1 sector (10 sub-sectors) of each ward every day.
Thus, the combing operation will be completed in the next 10 days in the entire DNCC. In each sub-sector, 4 DNCC cleaners and one mosquito worker, that is 40 cleaners and 10 mosquito workers in each ward will go to different houses, installations and establishments under DNCC every day to see if there are Aedes mosquito larvae or water for more than three days. They will examine the places which is conducive to the reproduction of Aedes mosquitoes.
During the combing operation, 9 entomologists from the Department of Health, 3 entomologists from the DNCC, officials from the Health Department and Waste Management Department will be present. The Department of Health will provide various assistances to the DNCC in controlling the Aedes mosquito including combing operation.
Brigadier General Amirul Islam, Chief Engineer of DNCC, has created a mobile application for monitoring the breeding of Aedes mosquito. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC’s drive against Aedes mosquito today
Rubana urged to withdraw ‘anti-worker’ statement
Biman to operate charter flight on Dhaka-Rome route
IOM’s Info Line offers C-19 update in BD
20 pvt hospitals in Ctg asked to treat Covid-19 patients  
World Environment Day today
Civil works of 4 bridges on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail route completed
Jimmy Carter warns racial injustices ‘undermine’ US democracy


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft