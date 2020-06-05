DNCC’s drive against Aedes mosquito today





The 10-day campaign will run from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm every day except Friday.









ASM Mamun, DNCC's public relations officer, informed this on Friday afternoon. He said each ward has been divided into 10 sectors for conducting the combing operation. Again each sector is divided into 10 subsectors. Combing operation will be conducted in 1 sector (10 sub-sectors) of each ward every day.

Thus, the combing operation will be completed in the next 10 days in the entire DNCC. In each sub-sector, 4 DNCC cleaners and one mosquito worker, that is 40 cleaners and 10 mosquito workers in each ward will go to different houses, installations and establishments under DNCC every day to see if there are Aedes mosquito larvae or water for more than three days. They will examine the places which is conducive to the reproduction of Aedes mosquitoes.

During the combing operation, 9 entomologists from the Department of Health, 3 entomologists from the DNCC, officials from the Health Department and Waste Management Department will be present. The Department of Health will provide various assistances to the DNCC in controlling the Aedes mosquito including combing operation.

Brigadier General Amirul Islam, Chief Engineer of DNCC, has created a mobile application for monitoring the breeding of Aedes mosquito. A simultaneous special combing operation (cleaning operation) will be launched in all 54 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today (Saturday) to protect the city dwellers from dengue through controlling the Aedes mosquitoes.The 10-day campaign will run from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm every day except Friday.ASM Mamun, DNCC's public relations officer, informed this on Friday afternoon. He said each ward has been divided into 10 sectors for conducting the combing operation. Again each sector is divided into 10 subsectors. Combing operation will be conducted in 1 sector (10 sub-sectors) of each ward every day.Thus, the combing operation will be completed in the next 10 days in the entire DNCC. In each sub-sector, 4 DNCC cleaners and one mosquito worker, that is 40 cleaners and 10 mosquito workers in each ward will go to different houses, installations and establishments under DNCC every day to see if there are Aedes mosquito larvae or water for more than three days. They will examine the places which is conducive to the reproduction of Aedes mosquitoes.During the combing operation, 9 entomologists from the Department of Health, 3 entomologists from the DNCC, officials from the Health Department and Waste Management Department will be present. The Department of Health will provide various assistances to the DNCC in controlling the Aedes mosquito including combing operation.Brigadier General Amirul Islam, Chief Engineer of DNCC, has created a mobile application for monitoring the breeding of Aedes mosquito.