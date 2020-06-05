Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:46 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Rubana urged to withdraw ‘anti-worker’ statement

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Leaders of Bangladesh Confederation of Labour (BCL) on Friday said the national disaster caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be intensified if owners start laying off RMG workers.
They stated this while addressing a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.
The labour rights body demanded social safety, ration, residential and health service facilities, including industrial area-based hospitals for ready-made garment workers.
BCL president Sultana Begum said "Labourers have been passing miserable days as they didn't get dues accordingly while owners have been laying off labourers from factories."
 "According to media, we've come to know what Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Rubana Huq said about workers' layoff," the speakers said.
While speaking in the human chain, they also said that the BGMEA President showed an 'irresponsible' attitude by talking about workers' layoff in a way that tried to normalise it.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC’s drive against Aedes mosquito today
Rubana urged to withdraw ‘anti-worker’ statement
Biman to operate charter flight on Dhaka-Rome route
IOM’s Info Line offers C-19 update in BD
20 pvt hospitals in Ctg asked to treat Covid-19 patients  
World Environment Day today
Civil works of 4 bridges on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail route completed
Jimmy Carter warns racial injustices ‘undermine’ US democracy


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft