Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:46 PM
Home Back Page

Biman to operate charter flight on Dhaka-Rome route

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate a charter flight from Dhaka to Rome next Friday (June 12).
As per Bangladesh Government directives, the chartered flight will carry stranded Bangladeshi nationals, who are holding valid resident cards of Italy as per list certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Italy in Bangladesh, said a press release.
The special flight will take off from Dhaka at 13:45 local time on June 12 and arrive in Rome at 19:30 local time, it said.
Biman has published a list of 265 passengers, and directed them to collect tickets from its sales outlets in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.
Bangladesh resumed its domestic flight operation on June 1 on three domestic routes from Dhaka to Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur after more than a two-month suspension amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the state-owned Airline was forced to cancel all of its flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to lack of passengers on the third day of resumption of regular flight operations.
Biman was supposed to operate 12 round flights on three routes on daily basis.    -UNB


