Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:45 PM
IOM’s Info Line offers C-19 update in BD

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Staff Correspondent

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the restrictions on movement that followed, highlight the importance of protecting the flow of accurate and authentic information. Amid widespread rumors and misinformation about the virus, protecting an evidence-based dialogue is critical to the fight against Covid -19, says International Organization of Migration.
In Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, the pandemic poses an enormous risk to around 1.2 million vulnerable people in the district - including approximately 860,000 Rohingya refugees living in one of the largest refugee camps in the world. The first confirmed Covid-19 attributed death within the camp was noted earlier this week, illuminating the increased importance of the humanitarian community's continuing efforts to combat the virus.
In parallel with ongoing health efforts, maintaining a dialogue between the humanitarian community and beneficiaries while maintaining proper physical distancing is a new challenge that requires innovative solutions.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in close collaboration with government and local actors, began using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) mass communication tool in late April to disseminate key information and collect community feedback throughout the crisis. Dubbed the 'COVID Info Line', the system uses pre-recorded information and messaging through phone networks to share critical information in the refugees' local language across the camps. The COVID Info Line also allows users to record questions, comments and share concerns with IOM that may be replied to - holding IOM more accountable to beneficiaries.




"The IVR system is another step to strengthen accountability and two-way communication loops with all affected communities - particularly with refugees. Being able to express question and concerns in their own language and without intermediaries allows IOM to tailor its sectoral response to be more efficient," said Manuel Pereira, Deputy Chief of Mission at IOM Bangladesh.


