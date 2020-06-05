Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:45 PM
latest
Home Back Page

20 pvt hospitals in Ctg asked to treat Covid-19 patients  

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 5: The local health department has asked the private medical hospitals in the port city to provide medical facilities to the Covid 19 infected patients.
A seven-member Surveillance Committee, headed by the additional divisional commissioner, has already sent letters to 20 modern private hospitals in this regard.
The local health department has formed the body recently to compel the private hospitals to provide medical facilities to both normal and Covid-19 patients.
There are a total of 20 private medical hospitals with modern facilities in the city. They have 121 intensive care units (ICUs) with modern treatment equipment.
But strangely, those private hospitals have suspended their treatment since the outbreak of Covid 19 in Chattogram.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said several private hospitals have already started treatment of both Covid and normal patients.
Besides, he said, Ma 0 Shishu Hospital, a private medical college and hospital, will begin their treatment for corona patients today (Saturday).
Primarily, they will have 10 ICUs and 10 Isolation beds, Fazle Rabbi said. Gradually, the number of beds will increase to 100, he added.
Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will open six sample collection booths. Outgoing CCC mayor AJM Nasiruddin opened two booths at Chattogram Press Club and North Kattali areas on Thursday. Later, six more sample collection booths will be opened, CCC sources said.
Meanwhile, the fourth Covid-19 testing laboratory that was inaugurated at Biological Science Department of Chattogram University on June 1 could not begin its operation as of Thursday as 3000 testing kits supplied by the Directorate of Health were found defective. So, CU Lab authority returned those kits.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Manirul Hasan, Proctor of Chattogram University, said the Health Directorate has supplied them 500 new kits on Friday.
Manirul Hasan claimed that they had collected 81 samples on Friday. He said they have two PCR machines in their laboratory. "We can test nearly 400 samples daily," he said.
The first testing laboratory at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat was opened on March 26 with the capacity of testing nearly 300 samples. The lab tests samples collecting from six districts of Chattogram Division. These are Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, KHagrachari, and Rangamati districts. Besides, the second laboratory for testing  samples at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU), was opened on April 25 with the capacity of nearly 200 kits daily. The third laboratory, set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC), is also testing above 100 kits daily The lab started functioning on May 9.
In the meantime, the numbers of the COVID 19 patients have been increasing in Chattogram alarmingly. 3669 COVID 19 patients have been identified in Chattogram, and 89 had died. Against the backdrop of Corona patinets in Chattogram, the limited laboratories had failed to test the samples in time till Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC’s drive against Aedes mosquito today
Rubana urged to withdraw ‘anti-worker’ statement
Biman to operate charter flight on Dhaka-Rome route
IOM’s Info Line offers C-19 update in BD
20 pvt hospitals in Ctg asked to treat Covid-19 patients  
World Environment Day today
Civil works of 4 bridges on Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail route completed
Jimmy Carter warns racial injustices ‘undermine’ US democracy


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft