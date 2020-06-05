20 pvt hospitals in Ctg asked to treat Covid-19 patients  





A seven-member Surveillance Committee, headed by the additional divisional commissioner, has already sent letters to 20 modern private hospitals in this regard.

The local health department has formed the body recently to compel the private hospitals to provide medical facilities to both normal and Covid-19 patients.

There are a total of 20 private medical hospitals with modern facilities in the city. They have 121 intensive care units (ICUs) with modern treatment equipment.

But strangely, those private hospitals have suspended their treatment since the outbreak of Covid 19 in Chattogram.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said several private hospitals have already started treatment of both Covid and normal patients.

Besides, he said, Ma 0 Shishu Hospital, a private medical college and hospital, will begin their treatment for corona patients today (Saturday).

Primarily, they will have 10 ICUs and 10 Isolation beds, Fazle Rabbi said. Gradually, the number of beds will increase to 100, he added.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will open six sample collection booths. Outgoing CCC mayor AJM Nasiruddin opened two booths at Chattogram Press Club and North Kattali areas on Thursday. Later, six more sample collection booths will be opened, CCC sources said.

Meanwhile, the fourth Covid-19 testing laboratory that was inaugurated at Biological Science Department of Chattogram University on June 1 could not begin its operation as of Thursday as 3000 testing kits supplied by the Directorate of Health were found defective. So, CU Lab authority returned those kits.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Manirul Hasan, Proctor of Chattogram University, said the Health Directorate has supplied them 500 new kits on Friday.

Manirul Hasan claimed that they had collected 81 samples on Friday. He said they have two PCR machines in their laboratory. "We can test nearly 400 samples daily," he said.

The first testing laboratory at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat was opened on March 26 with the capacity of testing nearly 300 samples. The lab tests samples collecting from six districts of Chattogram Division. These are Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, KHagrachari, and Rangamati districts. Besides, the second laboratory for testing samples at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU), was opened on April 25 with the capacity of nearly 200 kits daily. The third laboratory, set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC), is also testing above 100 kits daily The lab started functioning on May 9.

In the meantime, the numbers of the COVID 19 patients have been increasing in Chattogram alarmingly. 3669 COVID 19 patients have been identified in Chattogram, and 89 had died. Against the backdrop of Corona patinets in Chattogram, the limited laboratories had failed to test the samples in time till Thursday.

















CHATTOGRAM, Jun 5: The local health department has asked the private medical hospitals in the port city to provide medical facilities to the Covid 19 infected patients.A seven-member Surveillance Committee, headed by the additional divisional commissioner, has already sent letters to 20 modern private hospitals in this regard.The local health department has formed the body recently to compel the private hospitals to provide medical facilities to both normal and Covid-19 patients.There are a total of 20 private medical hospitals with modern facilities in the city. They have 121 intensive care units (ICUs) with modern treatment equipment.But strangely, those private hospitals have suspended their treatment since the outbreak of Covid 19 in Chattogram.Talking to the Daily Observer, Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said several private hospitals have already started treatment of both Covid and normal patients.Besides, he said, Ma 0 Shishu Hospital, a private medical college and hospital, will begin their treatment for corona patients today (Saturday).Primarily, they will have 10 ICUs and 10 Isolation beds, Fazle Rabbi said. Gradually, the number of beds will increase to 100, he added.Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will open six sample collection booths. Outgoing CCC mayor AJM Nasiruddin opened two booths at Chattogram Press Club and North Kattali areas on Thursday. Later, six more sample collection booths will be opened, CCC sources said.Meanwhile, the fourth Covid-19 testing laboratory that was inaugurated at Biological Science Department of Chattogram University on June 1 could not begin its operation as of Thursday as 3000 testing kits supplied by the Directorate of Health were found defective. So, CU Lab authority returned those kits.Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Manirul Hasan, Proctor of Chattogram University, said the Health Directorate has supplied them 500 new kits on Friday.Manirul Hasan claimed that they had collected 81 samples on Friday. He said they have two PCR machines in their laboratory. "We can test nearly 400 samples daily," he said.The first testing laboratory at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat was opened on March 26 with the capacity of testing nearly 300 samples. The lab tests samples collecting from six districts of Chattogram Division. These are Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, KHagrachari, and Rangamati districts. Besides, the second laboratory for testing samples at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU), was opened on April 25 with the capacity of nearly 200 kits daily. The third laboratory, set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC), is also testing above 100 kits daily The lab started functioning on May 9.In the meantime, the numbers of the COVID 19 patients have been increasing in Chattogram alarmingly. 3669 COVID 19 patients have been identified in Chattogram, and 89 had died. Against the backdrop of Corona patinets in Chattogram, the limited laboratories had failed to test the samples in time till Thursday.