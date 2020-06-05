Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:45 PM
36.22 lakh tonnes of potato produced in Rajshahi div

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 5: Above 36.22 lakh tonnes of potatoes were produced in Rajshahi division making the farmers happy due to its good yield and cherished market price amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Sources in the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, farmers got the potato yield from about 1.58 lakh hectares of land in all eight districts in the division during the harvesting season that ended very recently amidst generating job opportunities for many people.
They said the growers were seen delighted as they got good yield due to favourable weather conditions everywhere in the region, including its vast Barind tract which has become a suitable place for potato production over the past couple of years.
They are also getting a fair price for their produce this season at present.
In the present context of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand of potato has been enhanced to some extent as many of the government, non-government and volunteer organizations are seen distributing potato along with other food items as relief among the jobless and other hard hit families.




Currently, potato is being sold at Taka 950 to 1,000 per mound in local wholesale markets according to size and quality.
Monwar Hossain, a wholesaler at Shaheb Bazar, said the present market price is better than the corresponding time of the previous years. The price is now on upward trend, he added.
The DAE had set a target of producing more than 35.81 lakh tonnes of potato from around 1.56 lakh hectares of land in the division, said Sudhendra Nath Roy, Additional Director of DAE here on Friday.
He said topography and climatic conditions were favorable to potato farming.



