No news dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS





According to a daily update from DGHS, 306 patients have been discharged from hospitals this year .

The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.

Anti-mosquito drive is being conducted from May 10 in the capital. Since then, mobile courts led by DNCC fined Tk 426,300 to different house owners till Tuesday.

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives on May 14 allocated Tk 30.63 crore for the city corporations and the municipalities to fight coronavirus and dengue.

DNCC has also started free dengue tests from May 11.

Experts warned that the capital city may witness even a worse outbreak of dengue this year as the presence of Aedes mosquitoes is very high in the early days of spring. -UNB





















No new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until 8am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).According to a daily update from DGHS, 306 patients have been discharged from hospitals this year .The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.Anti-mosquito drive is being conducted from May 10 in the capital. Since then, mobile courts led by DNCC fined Tk 426,300 to different house owners till Tuesday.The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives on May 14 allocated Tk 30.63 crore for the city corporations and the municipalities to fight coronavirus and dengue.DNCC has also started free dengue tests from May 11.Experts warned that the capital city may witness even a worse outbreak of dengue this year as the presence of Aedes mosquitoes is very high in the early days of spring. -UNB