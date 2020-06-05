Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:45 PM
latest
Home News

Coronavirus: Influential study on hydroxychloroquine withdrawn

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

Coronavirus: Influential study on hydroxychloroquine withdrawn

Coronavirus: Influential study on hydroxychloroquine withdrawn

Washington, June 5 : An influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increases the risk of death in coronavirus patients has been retracted over data concerns.
Three of the study's authors said they could not longer vouch for its veracity because Surgisphere, a healthcare firm behind the data, would not allow an independent review of its dataset.
Its findings led the WHO to suspend its testing on the anti-malaria drug. But leaders including US President Donald Trump continue to tout its use.
Surgisphere chief executive Sapan Desai, the study's fourth author, told The Guardian newspaper he would co-operate with an independent audit but said transferring the data would "violate client agreements and confidentiality requirements".
What did the study say?
Research for the article, published last month in medical journal The Lancet, involved 96,000 coronavirus patients across 671 hospitals worldwide. Nearly 15,000 were given hydroxychloroquine - or a related form, chloroquine - either alone or with an antibiotic.
It concluded that the drug showed no benefits against coronavirus and increased the risk patients developing irregular heart rhythms and dying.
Mandeep Mehra, a Harvard University professor who led the study, together with Frank Ruschitzka of the University Hospital Zurich and Amit Patel of the University of Utah, said in a statement that they had tried to arrange for a third-party peer review of the data, but Surgisphere had refused to co-operate.
"We deeply apologize to you, the editors, and the journal readership for any embarrassment or inconvenience that this may have caused," the group added.
There is concern in the scientific community about using such drugs to treat coronavirus.
Hydroxychloroquine is safe for treating malaria, and conditions like lupus or arthritis, but so far no clinical trials have recommended it for use against Covid-19.
Results from one clinical trial at the University of Minnesota have shown that hydroxychloroquine is not effective at preventing coronavirus.
The WHO said on 3 June that it would resume its trials after halting them last month.
Other studies are also taking place in several countries including the UK, US and Senegal.
In March, the US Food and Drug Administration granted an "emergency use" authorisation for its use on a limited number of hospitalised cases. But the following month, it issued a warning about its use because of reports of heart problems in some patients. Why has it gained prominence?
Despite concerns for its safety and efficacy, US President Donald Trump revealed in May that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against Covid-19, but later said he'd stopped.
Mr Trump has repeatedly referred to its potential. At a press conference in April, he said: "What do you have to lose? Take it."




Following Mr Trump's comments, there was a sharp increase reported in prescriptions in the US for both hydroxychloroquine and the related drug, chloroquine.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also claimed in a video that "hydroxychloroquine is working in all places." This was removed by Facebook for breaching its misinformation guidelines.
There has also been a global surge in demand for them.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
36.22 lakh tonnes of potato produced in Rajshahi div
Coronavirus lockdown wildlife recordings appeal
No news dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS
Coronavirus: Influential study on hydroxychloroquine withdrawn
12 artistes contribute melodies on Covid-19
Priyanka, Samarjit sing to elevate morales
Locals demand removing ‘century-old’ trees
Twin brothers drown in Jashore


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft