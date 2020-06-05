3 dead in China stabbing





The suspected attacker, a 35-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident late Thursday in Fujian province, they said in a statement, without specifying the kind of weapon used. The injured were in stable condition in hospital, they added.

The attack came hours after 39 pupils and staff were wounded in a knife attack at a rural primary school in south China's Guangxi region. The attacker, reportedly a 50-year-old security guard at the school, was apprehended.

Violent knife crime is not uncommon in China, where firearms are strictly controlled, with a number of similar attacks at schools in recent years. -AFP















