Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:45 PM
latest
Libya seizes Haftar’s redoubt

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

TRIPOLI, June 5: Libya's UN-recognised government announced Friday another victory in its counter-offensive against eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, overrunning his last western stronghold Tarhuna, launchpad of an abortive 14-month assault on the capital. The recapture of the strategic town southeast of the capital capped a week that already saw the Government of National Accord reestablish control over the whole of Greater Tripoli, including the abandoned civilian airport on its southern outskirts.    -AFP


Libya seizes Haftar's redoubt
