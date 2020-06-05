US pushing for Saudi, UAE to end Qatar airspace ban





President Donald Trump has applied pressure on the Saudi leadership to end the restrictions, which have resulted in Qatari aircraft using Iranian airspace as their only corridor out of the region, officials told the Wall Street Journal.

These flights and the "overfly fees" paid to Tehran have been an issue of concern for the Trump administration, the Journal reported. Trump held calls with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this spring, the US officials were cited as saying.

The feud between Qatar and its neighbours dates back to 2017, when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE severed ties with Doha, accusing it of "supporting terrorism". Qatar has repeatedly denied the claims. Since then, the four countries have continued to impose a land, air and sea blockade against Qatar.









Washington is also concerned that many members of its military take commercial flights to and from Qatar, which hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East, the Al Udeid Air Base. Tensions have escalated between Washington and Tehran since Trump walked away from a 2015 nuclear agreement, in which Iran had agreed to abandon its ambitions for a nuclear weapon in exchange for international sanctions relief. -AL JAZEERA





