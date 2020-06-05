Tiananmen ‘slaughter’ not forgotten





"The Chinese Communist Party's slaughter of unarmed Chinese civilians was a tragedy that will not be forgotten," President Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

"The United States calls on China to honor the memory of those who lost their lives and to provide a full accounting of those who were killed, detained, or remain missing in connection with the events surrounding the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, 1989." Beijing's city government claimed weeks after the crackdown that around 200 people had died, the vast majority soldiers, with only 36 university students killed. China's central government has never released a full official toll, but estimates from academics, witnesses and human rights groups have put the figure between several hundred to over 1,000.

China on Friday accused the United States of hypocrisy. "The US has always bragged about so-called democracy and human rights, but the facts repeatedly show that the US record in this area is full of stains," foreing ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing.

Separately, Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control.

The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches last June and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. Activists in Canada say at least 50 former Hong Kong protesters lodged asylum applications before the coronavirus pandemic ended most international travel.

Hundreds more have relocated to democratic Taiwan, which under President Tsai Ing-wen has said it will try to accommodate Hong Kongers seeking to escape with freedoms sliding at home. The current trickle could become an exodus after Beijing announced plans to impose a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in response to the protests. -AFP



















