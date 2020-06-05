Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





INDIA, PAKISTAN MARK DAILY CASES RECORD

India's COVID-19 fatalities have passed 6,000 after registering 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country registered 9,304 new cases in yet another record single-day spike in infections, raising its totals to 216,919 cases with 6,075 deaths, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday. Pakistan reported a record single-day spike in coronavirus-related deaths with 82 new fatalities and 4,688 cases that it says resulted from increased testing in the past 24 hours.

BRAZIL LEAPS TO THIRD PLACE

Brazil's death toll from the new coronavirus surpasses Italy's to become the third-highest in the world, underlining the problem the virus is posing for Latin America, the pandemic's latest epicentre. Brazil reports a new record of 1,473 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 34,021. It has now confirmed 614,941 infections, the second-largest caseload in the world, behind the United States.

PANDEMIC 'UNDER CONTROL': FRANCE

The pandemic is now "under control" in France, the head of the government's scientific advisory council says, as Europe cautiously lifts a lockdown imposed in March. "The virus is still circulating, in certain regions in particular... but it is circulating slowly," Jean-Francois Delfraissy tells France Inter radio.

EASING RESTRICTIONS

Las Vegas casinos throw open their doors on Thursday after 11 weeks of closure, with roulette wheels and slot machines whirring to life minutes after midnight. The Indonesian capital Jakarta reopens mosques for the first time in nearly three months. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cancels a weekend curfew, pointing to concerns over the economy.

ECONOMIC PAIN

Top oil producing countries decide to meet Saturday via video conference instead of next week to assess their current agreement on output cuts amid the pandemic, which has led to a supply glut. New orders for German manufacturing firms saw their sharpest fall on record in April during the shutdown, plunging 25.8 percent from March. -AFP























