

Twitter disables Trump’s Floyd tribute

The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in the aftermath of Floyd's death, has Trump speaking in the background. Floyd's death last week after a fatal encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests. In widely circulated video footage, a white officer was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasped for air and repeatedly groaned, "I can't breathe," before passing out.

Twitter said the video on the president's campaign account was affected by its copyright policy. "We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorised representatives," a Twitter representative said.

The three-minute 45-second video uploaded on Trump's YouTube channel was tweeted by his campaign on June 3. The clip, which is still on YouTube, had garnered more than 60,000 views and 13,000 likes. The video-streaming platform's parent Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The social media platform has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration since it fact-checked Trump's tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labelled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as "glorifying violence." Trump has pledged to introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

Separately, an Australian court on Friday banned a Black Lives Matter protest planned in Sydney, backing government claims it could risk spreading the coronavirus. Up to 10,000 people were expected to march in Sydney on Saturday to express solidarity with US protestors and demand an end to frequent Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia.

On the eve of the protest, the police -- backed by prominent local conservative politicians -- launched legal action to ban the rally on health grounds. Justice Desmond Fagan agreed, ruling that the march should be prohibited because health concerns outweighed any deferment of the right to protest.

Several protests have already taken place across Australia and the planned march in Sydney is one among several due to take place on Saturday. Organisers hoped to highlight the high levels of imprisonment for First Nations Australians and the large number of indigenous deaths in custody -- more than 400 in the last three decades.









The legal action was a U-turn for the police -- who initially appeared to have granted the Sydney event the green light -- and follows heavy criticism of the protest in the country's strongly conservative media.

Organisers indicated they were determined to go ahead, using a groundswell of public opinion to press for long-stalled reforms. Protesters in Melbourne were similarly warned they could face fines for attending a rally in the city, with authorities urging people to stay home. -REUTERS, AFP



