Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:44 PM
Fresh water hampers paddy harvest at Shibalaya

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, June 5: Paddy harvesting is being hampered in different areas in Shibalaya Upazila of the district due to sudden rise of water in the rivers Padma and Jamuna following incessant rain.
Farmers are facing great trouble as there is no way of removing the water from the paddy fields.
According to source, paddy lands of Kashadah, Boali, Anulia, Abbaypur, Jariarbagh and Daskandi areas in Shibalaya; and Brahmankul, Nayabari, Kula, Raninagar, Bashail, Krishnadiya, Belta villages under Utli Union and Gandail, Mirpur, Takurkandi, Jikutia, Nihalpur villages of Teuta Union submerged under fresh water.
Besides this, cyclone storm 'Amphan' also damaged the crops badly.




Shibalaya Model UP Chairman Alal Hossain said they have built a temporary embankment in front of Kashadah Canal to save the paddy fields from being inundated.
Farmers have been calling for constructing sluice gates in the area for long, the chairman added.
Shibalaya Agriculture Officer Md Riazur Rahman said only 30 per cent of the Boro paddy could be harvested in the current year in the upazila.
Farmers are suffering due to shortage of modern tools for paddy harvesting, he added.



