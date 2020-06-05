Two women murdered in 2 dists





DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A sight-challenged woman, Mariam Begum, 60, was chopped to death on Friday at Dighinala in the district.

She is wife of late Samsuddin of colony-2 of Sohanpur of Merung Union.

Police recovered her body from the spot.

She would reside alone in her house at Sohanpur colony-2. Her house was found ransacked. On Friday morning, one Hanif Mia, son of neighbouring Lebu Mia, went to her room and found the blood-stripped body of Mariam Begum. Bloods were seen on the floor too. Then neighbours came and saw her lying nose-dived.

Her daughter Mahfuza Begum, 40, said, "Many of our village would keep money to my mother. In two months back, a money-stealing incident took place breaking the drawer."

Her husband Rafikul Islam said, "We live in the neighbouring village and come in the morning hearing the death news."

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-charge (OC) Uttam Chandra Deb of Dighinala Police Station (PS) said, the body has been recovered.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over dowry in Senbag Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Arju Akhter, 18, was the wife of Anisur Rahman Prakash Babu, 24, of Mahidipur Village under Kabilpur Union in the upazila.

Deceased's Father Obaidul Haque alleged Prakash Babu Strangled her daughter to death as he did not get Tk 3 lakh of dowry and then spread rumour of committing suicide of Arju at night.

Being informed, Sub-Inspector of Senbag PS Md Tanvir recovered the body on Thursday morning, and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Later, police arrested the deceased's husband for interrogation.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident.























