SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, June 5: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdur Latifur Rahman died of old age complications while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Thursday afternoon. He was 68.

He was buried with state honour at family graveyard, after the janaja prayer at Old Sapahar Eidgah Field at 11am on Friday.

FF Latifur left his wife, two sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

UNO Kallyan Chowdhury, Sapahar PS OC Abdul Hai Newton, Upazila Chairman Alhaj Shahjahan Hossain Mondal, and former Upazila Muktijoddha commander Alhaj Omar Ali, among others, were present at that time.













