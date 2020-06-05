Eleven die of corona infection





FENI: Three persons died of coronavirus infection and symptoms in in the district town in two days.

Two persons died with coronavirus symptoms at Feni General Hospital on Thursday.

The deceased were aged between 55 and 65. They had been suffering from fever and respiratory problems.

One of the deceased was admitted at the isolation ward of the hospital at around 11 am and died in the afternoon.

Another died at the hospital in the hospital a few moments after he was brought to the hospital. Their samples were collected for coronavirus test.

With this, a total of six persons died with coronavirus symptoms at the hospital in the last six days.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr Iqbal Hussain Bhuiyan confirmed the information. On the other hand, a trader died of novel coronavirus in the district town on Wednesday night.

Deceased Sunil Saha, owner of a saree shop, was a resident of Shaheed Shahidullah Kaysar Road of the district town.

Sunil's family members said he was taken to Universal Hospital in Dhaka on May 29 following deterioration of his condition. Later, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital where he was found positive for the deadly virus on May 30 from his sample test.

As per doctors' advice, Sunil had been taken to his Feni house there he breathed his last on Wednesday night.

BOGURA: A coronavirus infected patient died while receiving treatment in isolation ward at Mohammad Ali Hospital in the town on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Johurul Islam Babu, a resident of Nishindara area under Sadar Upazila.

RMO of the hospital Dr Shafiq Amin Kajal said Babu with coronavirus symptoms was hospitalised at TMSS Hospital in the town two days back. He was shifted to the Mohammad Ali Hospital in the morning but died after a few moments, added the official.

Babu was tested positive for coronavirus, said the doctor.

MANIKGANJ: A novel coronavirus positive patient, who was under home isolation, died at his house in Azimpur area under Singair Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Yunus Ali, 60, a staff of Upazila Department of Public Health Engineering.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sekendar Ali said Yunus Ali tested positive for the deadly virus on May 22. After that, he was under home isolation where he breathed his last at early hours. His sample has been again sent for test.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly man died while undergoing treatment at Corona Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). He died at around 12 at midnight on Wednesday.

RMCH authorities said the deceased was identified as Azizar Rahman, 75, of Niamatpur Village in Naogaon District. He was admitted to RMCH on June 2. He had been kept in the corona unit due to his symptoms. He died late Wednesday night.

The Quantum Foundation has been given the responsibility of burying his body.

JAMALPUR: A RMG worker with coronavirus symptoms has died in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday. Deceased Md Solaiman, 37, was a resident of Jhaugora Village in Melandaha Upazila. He was a worker of a RMG factory in Narayanganj.

Local sources said he came to his brother-in-law's house in Bhebla Village under Bhatara Union in Sarishabari from Narayanganj on Monday. He had been suffering from fever, and breathing complications for the last two days.

Bhatara Union Parishad man Borhan Uddin Badol said Solaiman died at around 4 am on Wednesday. He was buried as per the government's instruction, he added.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Gazi Rafiqul Haque said samples from the deceased and who came in touch with him were collected and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

MUNSHIGANJ: Three persons died with coronavirus infection at the isolation unit of Munshiganj General Hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Jahir of Muktarpur Village in Sadar Upazila, Sirajul Islam, Idrakpur area of the district town, and Masud of Pikepara in Tongibari Upazila. Masud had admitted to the hospital with coronavirus infection while two others had coronavirus-like symptoms.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.

PABNA: The number of corona-infected patients is on the rise in the district, and a man died with coronavirus symptoms here recently.

Highest 13 cases have been recorded in the district in a day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a man with coronavirus-like symptoms died at the isolation unit of Pabna General Hospital on Tuesday night, according to the information given by the district health office on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Hossain, 65.

According to the test results of 66 samples conducted at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Lab, 13 found positive for the virus, raising the number of patients to 49 in the district.

Of the infected persons, one is businessman and two are staff nurses.



















