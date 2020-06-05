End Racism!







The recent brutal killing of George Floyd, an African-American, by a police officer in USA was very shocking and sparked out the protest of the racism in many States of the America. This racism incidents by the cops was not new in America and western nations, it has been happening from time to time in bus, train, schools, shopping malls and many other public places but a very few of the cases are come out as limelight and brought under justice. Most of the cases filed under the racism attitude that ultimately prevailed in the administration as well as Justice Department.



Such vandalism, looting and set on fire cannot be supported anyway but the police cannot avoid the responsibility of the killing. The cops have already apologised to the furious mob for this brutal killing and the concerned police was arrested in this connection.











This is not the first time that citizens are protesting against such police brutality and such incidents have been held several times in the past. It is really heart wrenching that amid this pandemic people can be so much cruel. We want elimination of all kind of racism in this world.



Zillur Rahaman

Ganderia, Dhaka Dear SirThe recent brutal killing of George Floyd, an African-American, by a police officer in USA was very shocking and sparked out the protest of the racism in many States of the America. This racism incidents by the cops was not new in America and western nations, it has been happening from time to time in bus, train, schools, shopping malls and many other public places but a very few of the cases are come out as limelight and brought under justice. Most of the cases filed under the racism attitude that ultimately prevailed in the administration as well as Justice Department.Such vandalism, looting and set on fire cannot be supported anyway but the police cannot avoid the responsibility of the killing. The cops have already apologised to the furious mob for this brutal killing and the concerned police was arrested in this connection.This is not the first time that citizens are protesting against such police brutality and such incidents have been held several times in the past. It is really heart wrenching that amid this pandemic people can be so much cruel. We want elimination of all kind of racism in this world.Zillur RahamanGanderia, Dhaka