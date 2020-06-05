

Hasan Al-Mahmud



At 10:00 am, May 28, 2020, a group of reckless teenagers entered the "No Entry" and "Dangerous" areas of the Sundarbans to have fun. But it didn't take long to turn that fun into extreme danger. The 10,000 square kilometre Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest in the world, which is the home to a wide variety of birds, including deer, crocodiles, snakes, and the most dangerous Royal Bengal Tigers.



Six boys named Joy, Simon, Jubayer, Mainul, Rahim and Imran are aged between seventeen to eighteen years, who had a plan to visit the Sundarbans on the occasion of Eid. However, the group of six teenagers crossed that bridge very silently. No one noticed it. They went inside the forest and started roaming and gossiping. Surprisingly, the morning turned into noon, noon turned into the afternoon. They forgot that they needed to return home. By that time, they had already entered the dangerous part of the forest.



In the afternoon, the sound of Asr Azan came from a distant mosque. When they realized that they needed to return home, by that time, they lost the way through which they entered the forest. They finally understood that they were lost and started wandering around randomly. Instead of coming out, they were moving to the middle of the forest. Meanwhile, the afternoon turned into evening, but they still couldn't find a way out. This time they were really sacred.

A thrilling rescue operation of Bangladesh Police



Adventurous adolescence does not quit! One of them called the National Emergency Service 999. They expressed their problems and requested the police to take action. The control room immediately contacted Sharankhola Police Station. Meanwhile, the naval police were also informed about the matter and asked to take necessary action.



The rescue operation started, but it is not easy to find them out in this huge forest. It's like finding a needle in the Atlantic Ocean! Meanwhile, the two phones with teenagers have already been shut down in short of charges. There was one left, through which the communication was going on.



Getting positive feedback from the police, they became a little relaxed and much assured that it might be possible to survive now. But their hopes were gone when the rescue team informed them that there is tiger movement in that part of the Chandpai Range where they were lost! So, walking was extremely unsafe for them.



The rescue police advised them to climb the trees. After some time, heavy rain started. The deep forest was becoming more unsafe for them. They became more nervous. It was raining cats and dogs and their last mobile phone stopped working as well. Anyone could be scared in a situation like this. "The crocodile in the water, the tiger on the shore"-the popular idiom had already become very real for the teenagers.



Finally, the night came! But the fearless police were desperate to find the children. The guns were fully loaded and the vigilant police were moving towards their possible direction. The Royal Bengal Tigers could attack them at any moment! On the other hand, it is difficult to walk in the thick darkness of the deep Sundarbans. Police were calling to their mobile again and again but it was showing that no connection was available. After many attempts, the police were able to contact the teenagers.



The police chose a slightly different strategy. There were two small mosques in the area. When the loudspeaker mikes of the mosque were sounded by the instructions of the police, the lost boys could hear it. Their ears were active; their eyes were shining. First, they called from a mosque and asked whether the sound could be heard or not. The answer came, "very little". Police called from the mike of another mosque. This time the teenagers could hear "comparatively clear". The rescue team got a probable position of teenagers.



As mentioned earlier, walking in the Sundarbans is not easy. Shrubs, bushes and various types of thorns along with the root of different trees make it dangerous for walking. However, they started their journey on a slippery road. After crossing the road for several hours, the rescue team continued to go deeper inside the forest. They forgot the fear of tigers, rather the only concern was to rescue the children and send them home safely.



Walking through the woods, the chief of the rescue team instructed the teenagers, "We'll shout. If you hear, you'll shout too so that we know you're around us." According to the plan, the mission went on. The rescue team shouted and kept moving forward, but there was no response for a long time. After an hour, the boys finally replied.



That time the rescue team realized that they were very near to them. The lost teenagers were finally found when it was 3:00 a.m. The rescue operation lasted for about ten hours. Teenagers trapped in the forest for most of the day and night were relieved with the help of police. Their fortune did not let them go in the stomach of the hungry tigers of Sundarbans. Who knows how long the tigers do not taste the meat!



However, they were brought to the police station. The tired teenagers were given food along with primary care as they couldn't eat for a long time. In the morning, they were offered sweets and handed over to their families. Tears of joy came out from the families after getting the children back. They hugged the children and thanked the Bangladesh Police from the bottom of their hearts.



Before leaving the police station, one of those teenagers named Joy said, "When I got lost in the forest, I felt like I would never return to this life. But because of the police, six of us got a new life. I want to study and become police. In the same way, I want to stand by the people in their danger."



The writer was a Fulbright TEA Fellow, Montana State University, USA























