Preparing banks for economic downturn

As earnings and balance sheets decline, banks are forced to tighten lending standards and reduce the availability of credit. Declining credit volumes only cause recessions to deepen, further impacting banks and creating a vicious cycle, forcing them cut back further. The historical record is clear that a sudden stop in lending by banks can send the economy into recession or deepen an existing recession and effects flow in the other direction too.

Recessions can do real damage to banks via credit losses, declines in the value of other investments, reductions in new business revenues, and many more. Even worse, the situation can spiral downward as damage to banks cuts into credit availability, which exacerbates a recession and subsequently forces banks to cut back further i.e. financial accelerator. It was responsible for causing credit markets to grind to a stop during the financial crisis, which emerged in the wake of the U.S. housing bubble bursting in 2007.



Bankers and regulators must carefully consider how the many changes in the financial system could affect us in the next recession. We should take actions now that would reduce those impacts. When the next recession comes, how will banks and the wider economies are affected? This is a timely question, given fears in the financial markets. We know a lot about banks in previous recessions, but we've changed the financial system profoundly; will that change the relationship between banks and the economy?



Banks are now required to hold adequate capital, and of better average quality, than before the crisis. Did new capital and liquidity standards reduce recession related risks or add them-up? Basel III is an international regulatory accord that introduced a set of reforms designed to improve the regulation, supervision and risk management within the banking sector, a part of continuous effort to enhance the banking regulatory framework, and in response to credit crisis associated with the great recession.



For example, the Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR) for the ratio of common equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) has roughly quadrupled since the crisis. Under Basel III, Capital Conservation Buffer is designed to absorb losses during periods of financial and economic stress. Financial institutions will be required to hold a CCB of 2.5% to withstand future periods of stress, bringing the total common equity requirement to 7% (4.5% common equity requirement and the 2.5% CCB).



The CCB must be met exclusively with common equity. Financial institutions that do not maintain the CCB will face restrictions on payouts of dividends, share buybacks, and bonuses. If the system works as intended, the new prudential standards will make us safer by dampening the impacts of both banking troubles and recessions. Banks that encounter problems will not need to cut back on lending as quickly because their high levels of capital and liquidity will reassure their funders and customers and allow a gentler slowdown in credit provision or even a continuation of previous levels.



Accordingly, the private sector responded to lessons from the global financial crisis and to opportunities offered by new technology to change the competitive landscape and transform business models through government action and private sector innovation. As such, is it good or bad? Having more total capital and liquidity will almost certainly provide greater reassurance to the key constituencies for banks and more freedom of movement for bank managements than having the substantially lower levels that existed before the global financial crisis. There should be less panic and therefore less economic impact.



Additionally, there are few challenges of the new Basel III liquidity risk requirements during COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, banks will face to consolidate clean exposures, liabilities, counterparties and market data in a centralized risk data platform. All portfolios' contractual and behavioral cash flows should be made available and banks should have the ability to stress those and produce liquidity gap analysis according to various scenarios.

Secondly, banks face interfacing or merging their current risk and finance systems to meet the new Basel III LCR requirements. The funding concentration monitoring requirement will require banks to put in place a clean hierarchical referential of counterparties for consolidating their liabilities. The new Basel III regulations will affect all banks; however the severity of the impact will differ according to type, scale and location of banks.



If so, how Basel II non-compliance banks will prepare themselves for Basel III in the current unusual COVID-19 pandemic? Many institutions in several countries, including the U.S., are not Basel II compliant, but their regulatory authorities have indicated that they will move to the Basel III framework within stipulated time (introduced from 2013 until 2015; however, implementation was extended repeatedly to 31 March 2019 and then again until 1 January 2022) which creates a challenge for the best organized banks as Basel II is the building block for Basel III.



And again, Basel III implementation delayed to 2023 responding to COVID-19 pandemic and free up operational capacity for banks and supervisors as they respond to the economic impact of COVID-19. Many of the Basel III changes carry significant benefits that institutions will still want to deliver for their shareholders. For example, the implementation of collateral management solutions is critical for successfully transitioning to the new credit risk framework while managing the capital stack appropriately.



Bankers and regulators must carefully consider how the many changes in the financial system and its regulation could affect us the next time around. It would be even better if we started taking actions now that would reduce those impacts. Unlike in 2008, when governments had the policy tools needed to prevent a free fall, the policymakers who must confront the next downturn will have their hands tied while overall debt levels are higher than during the previous crisis.



The writer works at Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) as Manager Operations, Certified Finance Specialist (CFS)





























