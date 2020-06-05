

Hospitals reeling from lack of oxygen supply



However, a central oxygen supply means having a fixed place in a hospital where oxygen is stored and supplied to all patient beds, using lines in the wall. Since the number of Covid-19 patients is projected to be double by the end of this month, ensuring adequate oxygen supply at our hospitals has become crucial to save lives. The grim reality: Despite the twenty one major public hospitals equipped with medical gas pipeline systems, they yet lack the facility of uninterrupted oxygen supply. Instead, they largely rely on oxygen cylinders. As a result, ensuring nonstop supply of oxygen to the critical Coronavirus patients have become difficult.



In order to keep pace with the need of oxygen supply, the health ministry asked the medical authorities concerned to ensure liquid oxygen tanks at the thirty nine major public hospitals. The ministry also asked the hospitals those do not have the facility to install and activate the system on an urgent basis. The ministry asked the National Electro-Medical Equipment Maintenance Workshop and Training Centre (NEMEMW and TC) to take steps to expand gas system lines if necessary. The NEMEMW and TC have already started checking according to the direction of the ministry.











However, hospitals having five hundred beds or more are usually eligible for the central oxygen supply system. Since oxygen demand has been sharply increasing, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital with only one hundred and fifty beds is also viable to install the system, according to experts. The system takes around 15 days to be installed. Rapid and efficient management even may shorten the time. It is badly needed to facilitate the system in all the major public hospitals to save lives.



