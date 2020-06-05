Hospitals reeling from lack of oxygen supply

Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:43 PM
Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Insufficient oxygen supply at hospitals has become a serious issue in the battle against the Coronavirus in the country. Providing artificial oxygen support in any respiratory disease is a very widespread and effective method. Since Coronavirus causes suffocation to a patient, uninterrupted supply of oxygen at hospitals is a must given the precondition to save patients' lives.

However, a central oxygen supply means having a fixed place in a hospital where oxygen is stored and supplied to all patient beds, using lines in the wall. Since the number of Covid-19 patients is projected to be double by the end of this month, ensuring adequate oxygen supply at our hospitals has become crucial to save lives. The grim reality: Despite the twenty one major public hospitals equipped with medical gas pipeline systems, they yet lack the facility of uninterrupted oxygen supply. Instead, they largely rely on oxygen cylinders. As a result, ensuring nonstop supply of oxygen to the critical Coronavirus patients have become difficult.

However, hospitals having five hundred beds or more are usually eligible for the central oxygen supply system. Since oxygen demand has been sharply increasing, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital with only one hundred and fifty beds is also viable to install the system, according to experts. The system takes around 15 days to be installed.  Rapid and efficient management even may shorten the time. It is badly needed to facilitate the system in all the major public hospitals to save lives.

Following the death and infection rate shooting up in recent days,  lack of oxygen supply in hospitals will exacerbate the situation in Bangladesh in battling the Coronavirus pandemic, which has already infected more than fifty seven thousand people and took the lives around eight hundred people in the country. Delay in providing the facility will be same as inviting a health disaster.



