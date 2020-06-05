1.23cr people get govt relief in Rajshahi div





As part of its humanitarian support to cope with the present COVID-19 situation, the government disbursed 21,173 tonnes of rice and Taka 12.87 crore till this morning, said Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi.

He said 18,05,860 families were given 10 kilograms of rice each while more than TK 12.87 crore cash were distributed among 9,18,070 families for baby food purposes and necessary other expenses in all eight districts of the division.









A total of 2,359 tonnes of rice and over TK 1.75 crore in cash are in the stock at present for distribution in line with the government's efforts to reach foodstuffs among all hard hit people.

Raihanul Kabir, Regional Controller of food, said 4,839.51 tonnes of rice and 12,396.45 tonnes of flour have been distributed at TK 10 and TK 18 per kilogram respectively among the families under the government's open market sale (OMS) programme in the division till Thursday last.

Besides, 1,38,858.02 tonnes of rice were distributed among 7,73,026 enlisted poor and extreme poor households under the government's "Food Friendly Programme" till the same day.

