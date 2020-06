5 people go missing in Faridpur boat capsize

FARIDPUR, June 5: Five people went missing when a boat capsized in the Padma river at Charnasirpur in Sadarpur upazila on Friday.

Those went missing are Shahid Mia, 16, Rubel Hossain, 27 of Sadarpur upazila, Shahabul, 35, Shilon Mia, 38 and Abdur Razzak, 40 of Chuadanga district.

The accident took place around 8 am when the engine-run boat from Nawab Mollar ghat sank in the river due to gusty wind while heading towards Charnasirpur union in the morning, said Purubi Goldar, upazila Nirbahi Officer of Sadarpur upazila.

The boatman managed to swim ashore.