132 more diagnose with corona in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 5: A total of 140 people, including five doctors and five health workers, were diagnosed with the corona virus in three COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district after testing 464 samples in last 24 hours.Of these, samples of eight patients tested positive for the second time. As a result, the number of new victims in Chattogram is 132 on Friday.Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS that 33 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 192 samples in last 24 hours.Meanwhile, 46 more COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 137 samples during the same period.Among the newly 46 identified infected patients at CMCH five are doctors and five health workers.Besides, 61 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 135 samples, the civil surgeon said.