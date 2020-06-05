Two youths held over derogatory post on FB

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested two youths in the city on charge of making derogatory comments and posting photograph on facebook.

The arrestees were identified as Masum Ahmed, 24 and Shakwat Hossen alias Ahnaf Nishu, 23.

"A team of RAB-2 arrested the two youths from west Nakhalpara Lucasmor area under Tejgaon police station on Thursday night", said Senior ASP M Zahid Ahsan, Assistant Director of the elite force.

They were arrested as the RAB got evidence against them after receiving allegations filed by a number of victims. -BSS











