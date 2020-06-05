Skilled persons to lead digital revolution: Palak





"Those who are skilled on frontier technology will be the leader of digital revolution," he said while launching the Fast Track Future Leader (FTFL) training programme via Zoom online.

The ICT state minister said the skilled human resources on frontier technologies would be the builders of digital economy and that is why the government has been providing training on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

The government has been providing training on frontier technology with an aim to developing a substantial number of skilled people on frontier technology each year, he added.

Organised by LICT Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) the function was addressed, among others, by Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam, BCC Executive Director Parthapratim Deb, LICT Project Director Md Rezaul Karim, Professor of Dhaka University MIS Department Dr Md. Akram Hossain and BASIS President Almas Kabir.

IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LIC project Sami Ahmed presented a power point on FTFL Training programme under which capacity of 1,110 people would be developed on frontier technologies. -BSS





















