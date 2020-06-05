Couple, their daughter found dead in Pabna house

PABNA, June 5: Police on Friday recovered the bodies of a couple and their daughter from their house in Dilalpur area of Pabna Sadar upazila in the district.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Jabbar, 60, his wife Chumma Khatun, 50 and their daughter Sanjida Khatun, 24.

Nasim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station, said they recovered the bodies on Friday noon and sent those to hosptial morgue. Primarily police suspected that robbers stabbed them to death and looted their valuables from their house two or three days ago. The OC also said deceased Abdul Jabbar was a former official of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank. -UNB















