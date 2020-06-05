Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:56 AM
latest
Home Sports

Asian football getting 'closer' to return, official says

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Asian football getting 'closer' to return, official says

Asian football getting 'closer' to return, official says

KUALA LUMPUR, JUNE 4: Asia's Champions League is getting closer to a return but it will have to wait until domestic competitions are back in action, a senior football official told AFP on Wednesday.
Football is gradually resuming around the world after closing down because of the coronavirus, although most leagues are still yet to return.
Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said: "We are approaching closer to the return of football."
"We have to wait for all the domestic leagues to start first," added John, when asked about the return of the AFC's club tournaments.
The AFC Champions League, Asia's top club competition, and the second-tier AFC Cup have both been on hold since March, along with World Cup and Olympic qualifiers.
Of the 12 countries involved in the Champions League, South Korea is the only league back in action, with four more restarting in June or July and Thailand scheduled for September.
John said the AFC was "still in discussion" about when its competitions will restart, declining to reveal a possible date.
Time is tight for both club tournaments, with the 32-team Champions League needing to complete four rounds of group-stage matches before reaching the knock-out phase.
The Champions League and AFC Cup finals are both scheduled to take place in November.
Asked if there were any proposals to change the tournaments' home-and-away format to avoid potential infections, John said talks were ongoing.
John said it was a "positive sign" that sport was beginning to return around the world, adding that the AFC had several contingency plans to cope with travel restrictions.
"We know that all our stakeholders, including our passionate fans and loyal sponsors are eager for the AFC's competitions to resume," he said.
"Our players too are equally motivated to return to the pitch to entertain and excite fans.
"But as the AFC has reiterated from the start of this pandemic, the health and wellbeing of everyone continues to remain our absolute priority."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tiger Woods urges calm over 'shocking' Floyd death
Maradona extends contract with Gimnasia y Esgrima
Former Man City defender Onuoha feels unsafe in United States
Portuguese league returns as Porto suffer surprise defeat
Asian football getting 'closer' to return, official says
Italy targets quick return of football fans to stadiums
FIFA 'mafia' depicted in new Amazon Prime satire
Spinners have chance to shine during saliva ban: Kumble


Latest News
Lightning strikes kill 17 in nine districts
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft