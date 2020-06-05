Video
Specialist doctor to travel with WI's longest party on England tour

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
BIPIN DANI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will send 25 players, which include 14 team members and 11 reserve players, (plus support staff)  to England early next week, according to Ricky Skerritt, the president of the Windies cricket board.
Apparently, this may be the longest touring party in the recent past.
The support staff members will also have a doctor.
"Dr. Singh, from the faculty of the Sports Medicine faculty at the University of the West Indies-Jamaica will travel with the team", Wayne Lewis, the executive of the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) conformed to this Reporter.
"All players selected have confirmed they are happy to tour. The only way they would not travel is if they test positive for COVID-19", Johnny Grave, the CWI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said.
"We had asked the 36 players to indicate if they would participate if selected and three (Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul) had said no", Skerritt said.
On this tour, the West Indies team will play three Tests matches next month at two different venues  (Ageas Bowl, Southampton (July 8-12), Old Trafford Manchester (July 16-20 and July 24-28).
 
The team :- Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.
Reserve players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.









