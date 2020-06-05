

BCB denies Mushfiqur's appeal for personal training

In some recent interviews, Mushfiqur had said that he is eagerly waiting to get back to cricket. He also said that it is tough for them to stay away from cricket for a long time. The right-handed batsman has been working only with fitness during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a discussion with Mushfiq. He wanted to start personal training program. But it will obviously include net-bowlers curators, which will create risk for all. He can start practice when everything is ready," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the media.

"We are not in a position to start training now. We think the coronavirus situation is not under control in Bangladesh. So we have to wait more. However, we have already started preparing practice facilities. The board will decide about when the national team can start practice," he added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all cricketing activities are on hold in Bangladesh since March 16. Due to the same reason, Bangladesh's Pakistan tour for an ODI and Test and Ireland and England tours were also postponed indefinitely.

At the same time, Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour, which is scheduled for July-August, is also in jeopardy. Akram Khan, the chairman of cricket operations committee of BCB, told the media that the chance of this series is really low. However, the official announcement of the postponement of this series is yet to come. -UNB















Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim appealed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to allow him personal training at the BCB Academy, but the board has denied it citing the fear of the spread of coronavirus is still there.In some recent interviews, Mushfiqur had said that he is eagerly waiting to get back to cricket. He also said that it is tough for them to stay away from cricket for a long time. The right-handed batsman has been working only with fitness during the coronavirus pandemic."We have a discussion with Mushfiq. He wanted to start personal training program. But it will obviously include net-bowlers curators, which will create risk for all. He can start practice when everything is ready," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the media."We are not in a position to start training now. We think the coronavirus situation is not under control in Bangladesh. So we have to wait more. However, we have already started preparing practice facilities. The board will decide about when the national team can start practice," he added.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all cricketing activities are on hold in Bangladesh since March 16. Due to the same reason, Bangladesh's Pakistan tour for an ODI and Test and Ireland and England tours were also postponed indefinitely.At the same time, Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour, which is scheduled for July-August, is also in jeopardy. Akram Khan, the chairman of cricket operations committee of BCB, told the media that the chance of this series is really low. However, the official announcement of the postponement of this series is yet to come. -UNB