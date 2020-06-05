Video
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
Tigers help to build homes for Cyclone Amphan people

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Cricketers have come forward for Amphan response and extended their helping hands to those who became rootless during recent devastation of super-cyclone. Tigers will deliver their charitable service by Footsteps Bangladesh, an NGO working for Amphan response.
Footsteps Bangladesh confirmed Tigers' involvement by a facebook post on their wall. They wrote, "We at Footsteps are humbled and excited to announce that the Bangladesh National Cricket team has come forward to contribute in rebuilding homes that were devastated by Cyclone Amphan in Southern Bangladesh. With their support, many families will not have to worry about sleeping exposed without a roof anymore".
They also thanked Tigers for joining with them.
Cyclone Amphan has left a trail of devastation along its path in the coastal regions of Bangladesh, which is home to almost 30 million people. Houses and livelihoods have been left destroyed due to its wrath.
Amphan had stricken amidst COVID-19 outbreak, which unhinged global political, economic and social harmony. All sporting events were either postponed or cancelled to limit the spread of the contagious disease. A larger portion of marginal people around the world have been fighting to survive. Sports persons all over the world came forward to help suffering sections.
Before coming forward to the Amphan victims, Bangladesh national cricketers had been exemplary in supporting countrymen during the pandemic. They shared half of their salaries to raise fund. Mashrafe, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Rubel are also providing assistances both in kind and in cash regularly. Besides, Mashrafe, Shakib, Mushfique, Soumya, Taskin and youngster Akbar Ali auctioned their dearest relics to raise money for coronavirus affected section in the country.


