Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Getting infected as moral failure!

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Dear Sir

The Coronavirus infected people are being stigmatized in society by a few people who always try to hide the affected person's identity. A question arises here, why people treat like this? Is corona a stigma? We should think that this pandemic is just a disease, nothing else. Being affected with Covid-19 does not have relation with moral failing, an infected person shouldn't feel ashamed.
A few days ago, our national Professor Dr Anisuzzaman breathed his last. Some of his students and other persons denied that he had contracted the coronavirus. It is simply a weird mentality! We know he is a luminary of Bangla literature. Does the Covid-19 infection reduce his dignity? Then why some people think like that? For this mentality of some people, coronavirus turned another name of panic in our country. Even, if someone sneezes or coughs in public, other people shoot to him red eyes and say something rude in many cases. That's not right at all.




No person on the earth is immune to any virus. If anyone is affected by the virus, remember that it doesn't necessarily mean he/she did anything morally wrong. A patient is not dirty or evil. There is no shame in getting infected. A person doesn't need to feel disappointed about an illness. We should be kind to a patient.

Sayd Rahman
Mohammadpur, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Getting infected as moral failure!
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
World Environment Day 2020: Why Does Nature Matter?
USA's human rights pretence punctured?
Sustainable growth of RMG and TBL
Bangladesh enters the most critical phase of the pandemic
Our safety is in our own hands
Dwellers near waters are helpless


Latest News
Lightning strikes kill 17 in nine districts
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft