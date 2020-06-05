Getting infected as moral failure!







The Coronavirus infected people are being stigmatized in society by a few people who always try to hide the affected person's identity. A question arises here, why people treat like this? Is corona a stigma? We should think that this pandemic is just a disease, nothing else. Being affected with Covid-19 does not have relation with moral failing, an infected person shouldn't feel ashamed.

A few days ago, our national Professor Dr Anisuzzaman breathed his last. Some of his students and other persons denied that he had contracted the coronavirus. It is simply a weird mentality! We know he is a luminary of Bangla literature. Does the Covid-19 infection reduce his dignity? Then why some people think like that? For this mentality of some people, coronavirus turned another name of panic in our country. Even, if someone sneezes or coughs in public, other people shoot to him red eyes and say something rude in many cases. That's not right at all.









No person on the earth is immune to any virus. If anyone is affected by the virus, remember that it doesn't necessarily mean he/she did anything morally wrong. A patient is not dirty or evil. There is no shame in getting infected. A person doesn't need to feel disappointed about an illness. We should be kind to a patient.



Sayd Rahman

Mohammadpur, Dhaka Dear SirThe Coronavirus infected people are being stigmatized in society by a few people who always try to hide the affected person's identity. A question arises here, why people treat like this? Is corona a stigma? We should think that this pandemic is just a disease, nothing else. Being affected with Covid-19 does not have relation with moral failing, an infected person shouldn't feel ashamed.A few days ago, our national Professor Dr Anisuzzaman breathed his last. Some of his students and other persons denied that he had contracted the coronavirus. It is simply a weird mentality! We know he is a luminary of Bangla literature. Does the Covid-19 infection reduce his dignity? Then why some people think like that? For this mentality of some people, coronavirus turned another name of panic in our country. Even, if someone sneezes or coughs in public, other people shoot to him red eyes and say something rude in many cases. That's not right at all.No person on the earth is immune to any virus. If anyone is affected by the virus, remember that it doesn't necessarily mean he/she did anything morally wrong. A patient is not dirty or evil. There is no shame in getting infected. A person doesn't need to feel disappointed about an illness. We should be kind to a patient.Sayd RahmanMohammadpur, Dhaka