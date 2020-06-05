Sustainable growth of RMG and TBL



ASM Anam Ullah



Modern consumerist society has created a greedy capitalist class around the world, and the multinationals are permanently destroying the normal process of production. Now in many countries, people are considered commodities contrary to the UN and ILO conventions. This is nothing to the guilt of multinationals because where, when and how will they aim to achieve the innumerable profits that depend on their efforts and the market system. What is the role of the states then? Why has a small nation always lagged politically and democratically?Why has a small country like Bangladesh failed to secure its best position when negotiating with its stakeholders, especially multinationals?



However, most developing countries have deviated from the right policy and are reluctant to become self-reliant. Of course, this is a complex issue that we may or may not answer in a straight line. But one thing is clear that we need to be aware of exploitation. Countries already realised this, they changed their minds to get rid of the ugly consequences of capitalism and experienced positively with prosperity.



The Triple Bottom Line or TBL is well connected to the concept of sustainability. The three pillars of TBL and sustainability have a universal nature and functionality. Both TBL and sustainability refer to the overall development of the community and society, which leads to the formation of a sustainable world.



In 2005, the World Summit on Social Development was a historical event where the integrated approach of world leaders on various issues was considered. The meeting included the joint responsibility to protect civilians against genocide, as well as the development of the fight against poverty, as well as the development of unqualified condemnation of all forms of terrorism and crimes against humanity.



Now the question is how much has been achieved since then? Have we seen any drastic changes around the world in the agendas adopted by the 2005 meeting and a joint declaration? Of course not. This is mainly due to coordination issues between state and national and international stakeholders.



The core value of TBL and any extended sustainability has become one of the critical discourses in the academic and the public domain. The role of the state in TBL has long been questioned. However, at the stage of the free-trade agreement and the current phase of globalisation and neoliberal trade policy, a small state like Bangladesh has lagged in its strategic plans so that multinationals on better position and gain on a big scale.

Bangladesh has been a favourite destination for multinationals due to the abundance of cheap labour. Yet, the question is, how can Bangladesh get the perfect benefit from that multinational and what could be the profit margin equation that Bangladesh has so far failed to measure. Cheap labour competition in Bangladeshi RMG sectors cannot be the last line. Many Asian RMG producing countries have a strong position in terms of minimum wages, of which Bangladesh lags far behind.



The local business class and multinational, non-profit organisations and governments should be deeply inspired by fundamental principles of economic, social and environmental sustainability. The important thing is that based on the structure of the TBL, a decision needs to be made on how to implement it strategically in Bangladesh.



The amount of duty paid and how the charges payable by local businesses and multinationals and how RMG workers get the most benefits out of the taxes is now a significant question. The government will have to decide whether RMG workers will have lower wages or the state will come forward to negotiate with buyers to increase production costs so that the minimum payments can be further improved. If you do not build your ability to negotiate with international buyers, it won't change much of the working and wage conditions of the RMG sector. Thus, for improved economic prospects, the government and RMG factory owners need to bring the issue of price to the table when going to negotiate or to sign agreements with buyers worldwide.



Average hours of training, study and most importantly, improving the livelihood of RMG workers in Bangladesh today is an important issue. Multinational or global buyers must come to this conclusion about how much they should contribute from their end to build a sustainable society in Bangladesh. There will be no positive transformation in the RMG sector, or community livelihoods,as a whole without ensuring improved health, workplace safety, training, education and of course, good wages.



So, keep in mind that it is the responsibility of multinational corporations to do business in Bangladesh while maintaining the same standards that exist in their own country.This process can make corporations more profitable and more sustainable in the future as it will increase the productivity of workers, organisations and the state.



With the development of the TBL concept, businesses, profits and non-profits have measured sustainability and performance of development projects and policies in better shape than ever before. In addition to the three principles of TBL-People, Planet and Profit - the essential flexibility of TBL is that it enables organisations to implement and apply these concepts in an adequate manner to suit their best needs.



In summary, there are significant challenges in ensuring the best application of TBL theory. However, these challenges can be mitigated by formulating strategic TBL policies, which allow organisations, multinationals and governments to adapt their decisions to the line of long-term sustainability and to achieve accurate and positive results.



The writer is an Australian academic





















