Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:55 AM
Mother of Press Club gen secy dies

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Farida Yasmin's mother Jahanara Hossain died of old age complications at a hospital in the city on Wednesday night. She was 76.




She breathed her last around 12:30 am while undergoing treatment at Popular Hospital, said Quddus Afrad, president of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) in a post shared on his Facebook wall.
She left behind five daughters, four sons, grandchildren and a host of relatives to mourn her death, said President of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Angur Nahar Monty.
Jahanara Hossain is mother-in-law of Bangladesh Pratidin Editor and News24 channel CEO Naem Nizam.
She educated all her nine sons and daughters equally and was honoured with "Ratnagarva Award" last year.    -UNB



