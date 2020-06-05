

Mother of Press Club gen secy dies









She educated all her nine sons and daughters equally and was honoured with "Ratnagarva Award" last year. -UNB Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Farida Yasmin's mother Jahanara Hossain died of old age complications at a hospital in the city on Wednesday night. She was 76.She breathed her last around 12:30 am while undergoing treatment at Popular Hospital, said Quddus Afrad, president of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) in a post shared on his Facebook wall.She left behind five daughters, four sons, grandchildren and a host of relatives to mourn her death, said President of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Angur Nahar Monty.Jahanara Hossain is mother-in-law of Bangladesh Pratidin Editor and News24 channel CEO Naem Nizam.She educated all her nine sons and daughters equally and was honoured with "Ratnagarva Award" last year. -UNB