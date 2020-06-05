Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
latest
Home City News

140 more detected as corona patients in Ctg

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

CHATTOGRAM, June 4: A total of 140 new people, including 11 doctors and health workers, were detected as corona patients in three COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district after testing 500 samples in the last 24 hours.
Among the 140 new corona victims, 86 are the residents of Chattogram city while rest 54 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS that 29 new COVID-19 patients were tested positive at BITID, Chattogram after testing 158 samples in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 75 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 226 samples during the same period.
Among the newly infected 75 patients at CMCH, six are doctors and five health workers.
Besides, 36 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 146 samples, the civil surgeon said.
With today's infections, the total numbers of COVID-19 patients rose to 3538 and 87 died of corona virus only in Chattogram district till on Thursday.
On the other hand, three including Dr Muhid Hasan, a doctor of Chattogram Medical College Hospital emergency department died of corona virus on Thursday.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mother of Press Club gen secy dies
Braving stigma females with disabilities utilizing their potentials
Assistant Director General of the Directorate of Military Health Lieutenant Colonel Irtikar
NU LLB last part result published
140 more detected as corona patients in Ctg
Red Crescent donates PPE to 4 Covid-19 hospitals
Dhaka ranks 11th in AQI
Child labourers at dried fish sector work with health risks


Latest News
Lightning strikes kill 17 in nine districts
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft