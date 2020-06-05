140 more detected as corona patients in Ctg





Among the 140 new corona victims, 86 are the residents of Chattogram city while rest 54 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS that 29 new COVID-19 patients were tested positive at BITID, Chattogram after testing 158 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 75 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 226 samples during the same period.

Among the newly infected 75 patients at CMCH, six are doctors and five health workers.

Besides, 36 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 146 samples, the civil surgeon said.

With today's infections, the total numbers of COVID-19 patients rose to 3538 and 87 died of corona virus only in Chattogram district till on Thursday.

On the other hand, three including Dr Muhid Hasan, a doctor of Chattogram Medical College Hospital emergency department died of corona virus on Thursday. -BSS















