Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
Biman offers chartered flights for family trip

Measure taken to reduce huge losses, keep aircraft air-worthy

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier of the country, has decided to allow chartering of its aircraft locally for personal or family use to meet up its operation deficits after cancelling all flights for three consecutive days due to lack of adequate passengers.
Due to the same reason, the country's two private operators the US Bangla Airlines and the Novoair Airlines have already offered reduced fare for travelling with them to different local destinations.
Through a short message, Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandker on Thursday informed that the national flag carrier has given the 'Domestic Charter Offer.'
"Biman Bangladesh      Airlines is offering charter flights to domestic destinations for family trip at a cost of Tk 3 lakh to Tk 5 lakh depending on the distance. Its ground time will be five hours. At the same time, extra charges will be applicable for extra time of use," she added.
She said some other conditions will also be applicable for chartering the flights. To know the conditions or booking for chartering the Biman aircrafts, it has asked all to contact at cell phone number 01777715504 and 01777715513.
After detection of first coronavirus patients on March 8, the government restricted operations of different local and international airlines in Bangladesh. After announcing general holidays from March 26 to contain the deadly virus spread, Biman totally suspended its operations.
As a result, the authority had to face huge losses and to keep the authority functional it has already borrowed around Tk 1,200 crore from banks as loan.
Although the government relaxed restrictions on operating flights in domestic routes from June 1, it could only operate few flights on the day of reopening with a small number of passengers. The rest of the flights had to be cancelled for inadequate travellers, according to Biman sources.




Tahera Khandker said that Biman has cancelled all domestic flights of June 2 to June 4 in three local destinations, Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Saidpur.
In this situation, Biman will have to count more losses if all its aircraft remained grounded. To recover the deficit, keep the aircrafts functional and earn some money by chartering the flights, the decision was taken, Tahera Khandker said.
According to Biman sources, it may charter its Dash-8 aircrafts for the chartering offer.
However, US Bangla Airlines and Novoair authority have been continuing their flight operations with less number of passengers with reduction in the price of tickets. But, Biman don't have any plan yet to offer reduced ticket fare.



