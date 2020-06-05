Case filed against United Hospital for negligence







A case has been filed against the authorities of the United Hospital for negligence in carrying out safety measures at the corona unit of the hospital where five patients were killed in a fire incident.

Sub-Inspector Md

Mufazzal Hossain, a Duty Officer of Gulshan Police Station, confirmed the matter saying Ronald Mickey Gomez, a relative of one of the five deceased, filed the case with the police station on Wednesday night.

Chairman of the United Hospital, its Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Director, doctors, nurses and other officials of the Corona Unit were made accused in the case, he added.

Five patients were killed as a fire originating from an explosion of air conditioner broke out at the isolation unit of the hospital on May 27.

Three firefighting units recovered the five bodies from the unit after extinguishing the fire. On May 28, another case was filed in this connection.

Major (retd) Moinul Hussain, Manager (admin) of United Hospital, filed a UD (unnatural death) case with Gulshan Police Station, said Sub-Inspector Sinthia, Duty Officer of Gulshan Police Station.

Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters formed a five-member committee led by Deputy Director (Dhaka) Debasis Bardhan to investigate the deaths of the five patients.

The five patients who were killed in the fire incident, are Riyazul Alam, 45, Khodeza Begum, 70, Verun Anthony Paul, 74, Md. Monir Hossain, 75, and Mohammad Mahbub, 50, according to a statement of United Hospital.

The High Court has ordered the authorities concerned to submit the probe report by Jun 14 on the fire incident that left five people dead at the United Hospital's COVID-19 unit.

The authorities of the hospital, RAJUK, Fire Service and Civil Defense and the Inspector General of Police were ordered to submit separate reports by the same deadline.

The first writ petition was filed over the deadly fire by Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Niaz Muhammad Mahboob and Shahida Parvin Shila on May 30.

The petition sought cancellation of the license of the United Hospital, exemplary compensation for the families of the victims and a committee to investigate the incident under the supervision of the Health Ministry.



























