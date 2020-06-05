Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Fire At Isolation Unit

Case filed against United Hospital for negligence

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent



A case has been filed against the authorities of the United Hospital for negligence in carrying out safety measures at the corona unit of the hospital where five patients were killed in a fire incident.
Sub-Inspector Md
Mufazzal Hossain, a Duty Officer of Gulshan Police Station, confirmed the matter saying Ronald Mickey Gomez, a relative of one of the five deceased, filed the case with the police station on Wednesday night.
Chairman of the United Hospital, its Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Director, doctors, nurses and other officials of the Corona Unit were made accused in the case, he added.
Five patients were killed as a fire originating from an explosion of air conditioner broke out at the isolation unit of the hospital on May 27.
Three firefighting units recovered the five bodies from the unit after extinguishing the fire. On May 28, another case was filed in this connection.
Major (retd) Moinul Hussain, Manager (admin) of United Hospital, filed a UD (unnatural death) case with Gulshan Police Station, said Sub-Inspector Sinthia, Duty Officer of Gulshan Police Station.
Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters formed a five-member committee led by Deputy Director (Dhaka) Debasis Bardhan to investigate the deaths of the five patients.
The five patients who were killed in the fire incident, are Riyazul Alam, 45, Khodeza Begum, 70, Verun Anthony Paul, 74, Md. Monir Hossain, 75, and Mohammad Mahbub, 50, according to a statement of United Hospital.
The High Court has ordered the authorities concerned to submit the probe report by Jun 14 on the fire incident that left five people dead at the United Hospital's COVID-19 unit.
The authorities of the hospital, RAJUK, Fire Service and Civil Defense and the Inspector General of Police were ordered to submit separate reports by the same deadline.
The first writ petition was filed over the deadly fire by Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Niaz Muhammad Mahboob and Shahida Parvin Shila on May 30.
The petition sought cancellation of the license of the United Hospital, exemplary compensation for the families of the victims and a committee to investigate the incident under the supervision of the Health Ministry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biman offers chartered flights for family trip
BAF ferries medical aid from China
Trump trying to ‘divide’ America: ex-Pentagon chief Mattis
Case filed against United Hospital for negligence
HC drops writ petition against bus fare hike
Probe into use of illegal arms by Sikder brothers’ bodyguards yet to begin
Health Secy Ashadul Islam transferred amid mask scam
6m small businesses at stake due to capital crisis


Latest News
Lightning strikes kill 17 in nine districts
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft