Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
HC drops writ petition against bus fare hike

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

A High Court (HC) bench on Thursday dropped the writ petition from its cause list that challenged the legality of the government's decision to increase bus fare by 60 percent.
The virtual HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan dropped the writ petition after hearing on it through video conferencing.
During hearing Barrister M Humayun Kabir Pallob argued for the writ petition while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam strongly opposed and told that bus fare had been increased by 60 percent logically in
consultation with all concerned parties.
Lawyer Humayun Kabir Pallob told the court that in this situation of coronavirus outbreak, people's livelihood is also affected. In that case, increasing the bus fare by 60 percent is completely unreasonable.
After hearing both sides' argument the HC ordered the writ petition to be dropped out of its cause list.
A rights organisation 'Law and Life Foundation' filed the writ petition on Monday as public interest litigation with the High Court through an email.
The authorities concerned including the Secretary of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry and Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority were made respondents to the writ.
After filling the writ lawyer Pallob said common people who don't have private cars use public transports.
The government increased bus fare by 60 percent, which is unrealistic. Income of common people has noticeably declined amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Therefore people will have to suffer for the government's decision, he said.
The government on Sunday (May 31) issued a gazette notification increasing the fares of all buses, including inter-district bus services by 60 percent as the vehicles are allowed to carry half the number of passengers of the total seats to maintain social distancing across the country.




The gazette notification said fares of the buses and minibuses running for long routes will be increased by 60 percent on the existing rate (Tk1.42 per kilometer).


