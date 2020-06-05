Probe into use of illegal arms by Sikder brothers’ bodyguards yet to begin





Sikder Group Directors Ron and Rick used to employ mostly Thais as bodyguards armed with heavy guns. Both brothers used firearms which were taken for personal use. However, their personal arms were used by the Thai citizens.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on October 14 issued a gazette regarding the illegal use of legally owned firearms. According to the Home Ministry gazette any person who has a firearm licence cannot let anyone else use his/her firearm or let a personal security guard use it.

Meanwhile, Sikder Group Directors Ron Haque Sikder and Rick Haque Sikder fully violated the Home Ministry order. The question arose - how could they allow personnel bodyguards use firearms issued in their names for the last nine months. Mentioning the article 25(A) of the Firearms Licence, Renewal and Use Policy 2016, the gazette reads that licensed arms can only be used for personal protection, and the gun-owners cannot show their firearms publicly or use them to intimidate people.

Article 25(C) of the policy says no individual having licensed firearms is allowed to be an armed bodyguard to a person or for a company.

An official of the investigating agency, on condition of not being named, told the Daily Observer that we are investigating the case against Ron Haque Sikder, director of National Bank, and his brother Rick Haque Sikder case. The DB police have been tasked with investigating the case on Wednesday, he said.

It was learnt that Ron and Rick put pressure on Exim Bank for a Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore) loan against property far below the claimed value.

Both the brothers were accused of threatening to shoot and torture two top officials of Exim Bank over the loan issue. Ron a National Bank director and his brother Dipu have been sued for threatening to kill the two top bank executives.

A case was filed with Gulshan Police Station on May 19 over the alleged incident of May 7. A retired army officer who is a Director of Exim Bank filed the case against the Sikder duo.

It was stated in the case that the two brothers threatened to abduct and kill Exim Bank Managing Director Mohammed Haider Ali Mia and Additional Managing Director Mohammad Firoz Hossain.

The DB seized the car, a white Range Rover, registered Dhaka Metro-Gha-18-3965, from Sikder House on Banani Road No 11. The car was mentioned in the case filed against the Sikder brothers on May 19.

The charges also include firing a gun in an attempt to murder and forcing Haider and Feroz into signing documents.

The two brothers later left Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport for Bangkok on May 25 by an air ambulance of R&R Aviation, a company owned by Sikder Group.



















