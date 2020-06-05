Health Secy Ashadul Islam transferred amid mask scam

The government has transferred Md Ashadul Islam, secretary to the Health Services Division, amid questions over the handling of the mask scam during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Ashadul has been attached to the Planning Division with Abdul Mannan, chairman of the Land Reform Board, replacing him in the Health Services Division, the public administration ministry said in a notice on Thursday.

Mannan had earlier served as the divisional commissioner of Chattogram.

-bdnews24.com














