Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:54 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Health Secy Ashadul Islam transferred amid mask scam

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

The government has transferred Md Ashadul Islam, secretary to the Health Services Division, amid questions over the handling of the mask scam during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Ashadul has been attached to the Planning Division with Abdul Mannan, chairman of the Land Reform Board, replacing him in the Health Services Division, the public administration ministry said in a notice on Thursday.
Mannan had earlier served as the divisional commissioner of Chattogram.
-bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biman offers chartered flights for family trip
BAF ferries medical aid from China
Trump trying to ‘divide’ America: ex-Pentagon chief Mattis
Case filed against United Hospital for negligence
HC drops writ petition against bus fare hike
Probe into use of illegal arms by Sikder brothers’ bodyguards yet to begin
Health Secy Ashadul Islam transferred amid mask scam
6m small businesses at stake due to capital crisis


Latest News
Lightning strikes kill 17 in nine districts
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
ACC: Ex-TCB official, wife charged with corruption
Prime Bank reports Tk 51 crore profit in first quarter of 2020
Oikya Front demands risk allowance for journalists
Biman offers chartered domestic planes at Tk 3 lakh
Minor girl’s hanging body found in Netrakona
Farmers incur Tk 56,536 crore losses due to coronavirus lockdown
Carpenter electrocuted in Rajshahi
82 new C-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Most Read News
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Prof Dr Mohiuddin of Ibrahim Medical College dies of coronavirus
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Not my time to laff...
12 Ctg police station areas declared Red Zones
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft