Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:53 AM
Massive job cut in RMG units from this month: BGMEA chief

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Huq said Readymade Garment (RMG) factories will go for massive retrenchment from the current month.
She was responding to a question from reporters at the inauguration of a Coronavirus Lab for Workers on Thursday. BGMEA organized the event on the online platform 'Zoom'.
Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, Health Minister Zahid Malek, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Labour and Employment Secretary Abdus Salam and others were present on the occasion.
The BGMEA President said there was no other option as manufacturing works of readymade garments decreased by 55 per cent due to ongoing global coronavirus situation.
Besides, there were not enough work orders and factories were running with only 55 per cent capacity. As a result, the factory owners might retrench workers from this month (June), she warned.
The President said the BGMEA would take action against factories that had laid off workers in April and May. And the layoffs will start from June.
"It will not be possible for the factories to retain 100 per cent workers with 55 per cent capacity," she said, adding that those who will be laid off will be given priority if the workload increases.
Rubana Huq came up with this observation while speaking at a virtual press briefing arranged for the inauguration of the country's first State of the Art Covid-19 Lab.
She informed media that a total of 264 RMG workers had so far been tested positive for Covid-19.  Factory owners are bearing all the expenditures of their treatment.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused less buying of apparel goods by consumers. Therefore, the sector will see business losses worth about US$ 5 billion, which cannot be recovered," Rubana said.
Global consumption of clothing goods is expected to decrease by 65 per cent and our work orders will also go down by 30 per cent. As a result, the export earnings will decline, "said the business leader.
Global apparel buyers have cancelled work orders worth $3.15 billion so far due to the pandemic, while the imported unused raw materials have remained piled up at factories, said Rubana.
"As factories are running with lesser work orders, it will not be possible to engage all the workers. RMG owners may retrench workers from this month," she added.
She also mentioned that retailers pledged to take 26 per cent of the cancelled work orders but failed to clear the terms and conditions.


